Australia: Activist Grace Tame Reveals Receiving 'threatening' Call After Criticising PM

On the eve of last month's Australian of the Year awards, Grace Tame, the activist, received a "threatening" phone call from a senior member of a government-funded organisation warning her not to criticise Prime Minister Scott Morrison because an election is coming soon, she said in a speech to the National Press Club, on February 9.

Tame, who was chastised by several observers for her obnoxious body language at an Australia Day reception with Morrison at the Lodge in late January, refused to name the organisation or the person who allegedly made the call in August. According to the Australian Activist, the caller told her that she is an influential person and Morrison will have a fear.

"And then it crystallised, a fear – a fear for himself and no one else. A fear he might lose his position or, more to the point, his power," Tame stated in her press club speech on February 9. She further recalled her assailant saying, "I will lose my job if anyone hears about that, and you wouldn’t want that, would you?’”

Tame and former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins made the revelation at a joint address to the press club. Tame's claim was later investigated by the social services minister, Anne Ruston, who later told Sky News that an investigation was underway. The spokesman for the prime minister stated that Morrison first learned of the claim at the press club.

"The prime minister has not and would not authorise such actions, and at all times has sought to treat Ms Tame with dignity and respect," he continued.

Tame wishes for an end to darkness, an end to sexual abuse...

The National Australia Day Council, which oversees the awards, later stated that it had reached out to Tame for further information. Tame stated in her address that her goals as a public survivor advocate were obvious. She stated that she wished for an end to darkness, an end to sexual abuse, as well as a better future for everyone guided by union and truth.

The press club event on Wednesday came after a statement of appreciation in parliament on Tuesday. Morrison and other politicians apologised for awful things that occurred in parliamentary offices and recognised that a culture of bullying, abuse, harassment, and in some cases even violence had developed over decades.

The statement was the first recommendation of Kate Jenkins, Australia's sex discrimination commissioner, in her landmark study of the culture of the federal parliament. One out of every three employees interviewed had been sexually harassed, according to the report, which suggested significant changes to legislation and procedures.

In March 2019, Higgins said she was raped by a coworker after hours in a ministerial office, prompting the Jenkins investigation. Higgins stated on Wednesday that she opted to speak out because the alternative was to be a part of Parliament House's culture of silence. She stated that she wished for the next generation of employees to work in a better environment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP