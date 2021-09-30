Australia: Amid Recovery Impacted By COVID-19 Lockdown, Govt Announces Budget Improvement

Australia on September 30 revealed that the country’s budget deficit for the last financial year was lower than expected and noted that the recovery will also be hindered due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdown which was imposed in major cities. Australian government’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham on Thursday released the final budget outcome for 2020-21. In the joint statement, the Australian government officials called the country’s economy is “resilient” and “well-positioned.”

Frydenberg and Birmingham said, “The Final Budget Outcome for 2020-21 shows Australia’s economy is resilient and well-positioned to bounce back from the significant challenges brought about by COVID-19.”

“By providing an unprecedented $311 billion in economic and health support to Australian households and businesses, the Morrison Government ensured Australia avoided a severe economic contraction, as seen in other parts of the world,” they added.

The report revealed that Australia’s budget deficit at the end of the financial year on June 30, was 134.2 billion Australian dollars (96.65 billion U.S. dollars). However, the forecast in May stated that it would be 161 billion Australian dollars (115.95 billion U.S. dollars). Frydenberg said that the creation of jobs was the crucial factor in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Xinhua report, Australia’s Treasurer told reporters that “What is driving this improvement to the budget bottom line is more people in work and less people on welfare.”

"Since May of last year, more than 1 million new jobs have been created, and the unemployment rate has fallen below 5 per cent for the first time in a decade," he said.

Frydenberg said recovery would be impacted by COVID-19

However, Frydenberg noted that the recovery of the Australian economy would be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 and the outbreaks of Delta variant which already forced Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne into fresh lockdowns and other restrictions. He reportedly said that the Scott Morrison-led government recognises there are “many economic challenges” and that several citizens in the country are “doing it very tough right now.”

"We recognize that since this final budget outcome, the economy has been hit by the Delta variant,” he said. According to the final budget outcome, Australia’s gross domestic product increased by 1.4% in a year to June, better than the forecast of contraction in October.

IMAGE: AP

