Australia: Anthony Albanese Wants To 'stop Climate War' By Bringing Australians Together

Labour party leader Anthony Albanese who was elected as the 31st Australian Prime Minister on Saturday said, "I want to bring Australians together." During his victory speech in Sydney, Albanese emphasised collaboration for a better future, stating that it is a demonstration of strength to collaborate and work with people. He claimed that he wants to find the common ground where they can "plant the dreams together," and where they can come together for their shared love for the country, their shared faith in Australia's future, and their shared values of justice and opportunity, hard work and generosity.

Albanese is only the fourth Labor leader since World War II to win power from the opposition. He said that he wants to unite all Australians and that he wants to find their common ground and promote hope and unity rather than fear and separation. He continued by stating that it says a lot about this great country that a disabled pensioner's son, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown, can stand as Australia's Prime Minister.

Albanese said that they can stop the climate war by working together

He claimed that his government will respect each and every one. He also said that they are in the greatest country and that they can have an even brighter future if they take advantage of the changes right in front of them. Talking about climate change, Albanese said that they can stop the climate war by working together and that they can seize Australia's opportunity to become a renewable energy superpower if we work together, according to Sky News. He also said that by working together with businesses and labour unions, they can increase productivity and raise wages. The PM further stated that he wants an economy that works for people rather than against them.

Morrison congratulated the Albanese on his election victory

Albanese's predecessor Scott Morrison admitted his defeat and congratulated the new Prime Minister on his election victory on Saturday. Morrison also announced his resignation as head of the Liberal Party, according to media reports. Albanese's first official duty as Prime Minister will be to travel to Tokyo on Monday for the Quadrilateral meeting with the leaders of the United States, India and Japan.

Image: AP