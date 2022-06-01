Australia: Anthony Albanese's Cabinet Scripts History As 10 Women Sworn In

Members of the new Australian parliament were sworn in on Wednesday with PM Anthony Albanese appointing a record number of women in the cabinet. A total of 10 out of 23 members of the cabinet were women, surpassing seven in the Morrison administration. As promised during his electoral campaigns, the cabinet also encompassed members from the minorities and indigenous aboriginals.

Ed Husic and Anne Aly made their debut in the cabinet as Australia’s Industry and Youth ministers. In another first, aboriginal woman Linda Burney was selected to lead the Indigenous Australian Ministry. Richard Marles was appointed as the island’s defence Minister along with Penny Wong, who was appointed to lead the Foreign Affairs of Australia. On Tuesday, Anthony Albanese said that Labor will govern in its own right, claiming 77 seats in 151 seats lower house. Tanya Plibersek was appointed as the environment minister.

“Proud to lead an inclusive government that is as diverse as Australia itself,” Albanese wrote in an online statement. “Welcome to all these new Labor members," he added.

Labor’s ministry is ready to make our plans for a better future a reality. pic.twitter.com/mIGN1xUTmv — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 1, 2022

Australia’s centre-left Labor Party secured enough seats Tuesday to hold an outright majority in the House as vote counting from an election 10 days ago continued. Albanese said, "We have an overflow of talent on our side of the parliament,” Albanese said, adding that “it’s the most experienced incoming Labor government in our history since federation.

Australian PM vows to build a more cooperative Indo-Pacific region

Speaking at the QUAD summit last month, Albanese said, "Today, we look ahead to the work we're yet to do. As the Indo-Pacific is reshaped, our Quad partnership is needed now more than ever to meet the challenges and threats of a less certain world, to shape that world for the better, and build a stronger, more cooperative Indo-Pacific region that respects sovereignty." It is to note that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is a partnership of four nations (Australia, India, Japan and the US), each of whom share a commitment to openness, transparency and challenges coming out of the current global order.

(Image: AP)