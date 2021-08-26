Australia Asks Citizens To Stay Away From Kabul Airport Over Rising Terror Threat

On Thursday, Australia advised its citizens that are currently in Afghanistan to not travel to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul's International airport. The Australian government mentioned a "very high threat of a terrorist attack." Australians near the airport were asked to evacuate to a safe location and to wait for further instructions. The travel advice was consistent with the updated British and New Zealand advice, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. Because of an undisclosed security risk, the US Embassy in Kabul has also urged American citizens to avoid three specific airport gates.

Since Wednesday last week, Australia has assisted with the evacuation of about 4,000 people from the airport, including 1,200 individuals overnight, according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. That was triple the number that Morrison said he thought was possible last week. He said, “It remains a highly dangerous environment”. He further stated, “That danger and those risks have been increasing each and every day as we always knew they would, and that's why we've been moving with the haste that we have”.

Large gatherings seen outside Hamid Karzai International Airport

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul also warned American citizens away from three specific airport gates over an unspecified security issue. This is said to be a terrorism threat from the Islamic State terror group. Similar advice has been given by the Britain and New Zealand governments as well, for their citizens that are currently in Afghanistan.

There have been large gatherings seen outside the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul. These gatherings are of Afghan citizens as well as non-citizens trying to escape the country. The panic in the crowds set in on August 15, as the Taliban took over the country. Countries have been using their military forces to evacuate people from Afghanistan ever since.

Commitments made by the Taliban about the Kabul airport to the U.S.

However, earlier today, the U.S. hinted at the Kabul airport functioning even after the US military fallback deadline of August 31. As per ANI, U.S, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a statement saying, “The Taliban have made clear that they have a strong interest in having a functioning airport. We and the rest of the international community certainly have a strong interest in that, primarily for the purpose of making sure that anyone who wants to leave can leave past the 31st using an airport". He added that the Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, third-country nationals and the Afghans at risk, even after August 31.

With inputs from PTI and ANI.

(IMAGE: AP)