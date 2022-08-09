Australia Battling Harsh Food Insecurity, Only 5 Days Food Exists In Supply Chain: Report

As the global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Australia is pushed to the brink with excessive food shortages fuelled by the conflict and climate change. The local Australian experts have warned the domestic food manufacturing and processing industry to urgently develop an emergency plan for continuous access to a steady supply of food, or risk shortages and exorbitant price hikes, according to Sydney Morning Herald. Australia only has about five days’ worth of perishable food in the supply chain at any given time, the paper reported citing a recent report from the Australian Security Leaders Climate Group.

“If there’s instability like there is now where supply chains are impacted, we then can’t bring in the food. Or if we do bring it in, it’s at a price that the consumer can’t afford,” La Trobe Institute for Agriculture and Food director Antony Bacic said in his remark to the Australian paper. Furthermore, he added, that Australia "can’t always rely on importing products and these supply chains have shown that we do need to have capacity ourselves to have a degree of independence.”

Australia's food manufacturing, processing sector 'underdeveloped'

While Australia exports up to 70 per cent of agricultural food abroad, it is predominantly in its rawest form like grains, wheat or meat. By contrast, the country's food manufacturing and processing sector are underdeveloped. "It’s been a failure of government policy to, in fact, set up a competitive internal environment that allows our industries to flourish here,” La Trobe Institute for Agriculture and Food director Bacic said. He cautioned that the Australian government must not depend on importing products to keep its supply chain running.

"We do need to have the capacity ourselves to have a degree of independence," he warned. Australia's $49 billion agricultural sector has been rendered vulnerable to the point of collapse, and the major export commodities such as wheat, beef, dairy and sugar are expected to dip by as much as 19 per cent by 2050 due to climate change, Climate Group’s report stated.