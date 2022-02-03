Australia: Billionaire Andrew Forrest Files Lawsuit Against Facebook Over Scam Ads

In the first of its kind, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is facing criminal charges launched by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest, who claims that the company has failed to take sufficient steps to stop scammers from duping innocent people and has failed to stop various fake ads from using his image and name. According to a report published in The Guardian, Forrest said on Thursday that this is the first time Facebook has faced criminal charges anywhere in the world. Notably, Facebook's owner, Mark Zuckerberg, stated that the company is "committed to keeping those people [scammers] off our platform," but did not comment on Forrest's allegations.

According to Forrest's charges against the tech giant, scammers are using his image and that of other celebrities to promote cryptocurrency cons and bogus investments that promise riches. However, while Facebook has banned such claims, many still appear on the platform. The Australian billionaire revealed that back in November of 2019, he wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to take serious action.

Andrew Forrest sues Facebook for not stopping scammers from using his image

Forrest said on Thursday that he was "concerned about innocent Australians being scammed through clickbait advertising on social media, reported The Guardian. "I'm acting here for Australians, but this is happening all over the world," he added.

The hearing of the case will start on March 28 in the Magistrates' Court of Western Australia. The mining magnate has also filed a case in the US state of California, where the tech giant is headquartered. Notably, Facebook could face fines or be forced to change its advertisement rules if Forrest wins the case. Furthermore, he has also claimed that Facebook "knowingly profits from this cycle of illegal ads." Meanwhile, a victim from Australia claimed that he had lost $670,000 (Rs 5,01,34,425) due to a false endorsement featuring Forrest, The Australian reported, citing court documents.

"We take a multifaceted approach to stop these ads; we work not just to detect and reject the ads themselves but also block advertisers from our services and, in some cases, take court action to enforce our policies, "said a representative of a social media company.

Image: AP/ Unsplash