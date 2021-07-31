Australia: Brisbane To Enter Into Snap COVID-19 Lockdown To Contain Rising Delta Strain

Australia's third-largest city, Brisbane, and parts of Queensland state will enter into a 3-day snap lockdown after authorities witness the skyrocketing Delta variant surge in the city. Several areas of the state including Brisbane have been asked to stay indoors from July 30, Saturday afternoon. The lockdown in South-East Queensland was announced by Deputy Premier Steven Miles, who also listed the guidelines for the upcoming 3 days on his Facebook page.

Restrictions were identified for 11 Local Government Areas (LGA) in Southeast Queensland. The areas under the lockdown are Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim. The announced restriction shall be observed in the state from 4 pm on Saturday to 4 pm till Tuesday. Deputy Premier during his speech mentioned that the only way to "beat the Delta strain" is to impose lockdown.

People in South-East Queensland will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons, Miles wrote on Facebook. The rules are deemed mandatory to be followed by citizens even if they are no longer in South-East Queensland. According to the notice issued by the state department, during the lockdown period, residents can only leave their homes (which includes temporary accommodation such as a holiday rental) for limited permitted purposes such as-obtaining essential goods or services within 10km, including healthcare; exercise in your local area; attending essential work or school, and childcare for the children of essential workers or vulnerable children; assisting vulnerable persons; obtaining a COVID-19 test or vaccination. The rules have also strictly prohibited visitors. Essential work is work that which cannot be done from your home unless providing support to a vulnerable person. Take a look at the list of restrictions issued by the Queensland State Department:

Lockdown after Sydney forced to curb surge of delta variant cases

Australia has witnessed a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases of delta variant on July 21, Wednesday, in the two largest states of the country. New South Wales and Victoria have reported nearly 130 cases while the country was looking forward to lifting lockdown restrictions. As many as 78 cases were reported on July 20, Tuesday. According to reports from the government, the cases reported are that of Delta Variant of the SARS-COV-2 category.

Victoria state has recorded 22 new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, while New South Wales logged 110, from 78 cases recorded the previous day. The cases were reported on the second week of the four-week statewide lockdown. Calling the lockdown a successful move, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said had it not been for the lockdown, the cases would have "undoubtedly" been "thousands and thousands." During her televised conference, she urged the citizens and the government to be "on guard" for the days to come. New South Wales was looking at scrapping lockdown restrictions from July 30.

A sluggish immunization program has kept over 13 million Australians under hard lockdown even after a year and a half into the pandemic. According to reports, only 11 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated so far in the country due to lack of dosage and age limitations. Still, Australia has fared better than many other developed economies in keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 32,100 cases and 915 deaths in the island continent.

(Image input: AP)