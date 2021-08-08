Australia: Brisbane To Lift Lockdown While Sydney Witnesses COVID-19 Surge

Australia's Brisbane will lift its lockdown on Sunday after controlling a virus cluster, while an outbreak in Sydney that has paralysed the city for weeks still continues to spread. After an outbreak of more than 100 cases spread throughout many school communities, millions of people in Brisbane and adjacent areas were ordered to stay at home for only eight days. Queensland's Deputy Premier, Steven Miles, claimed the region has accomplished "something rather extraordinary" by successfully containing the outbreak. He said that they have been able to contain a Delta outbreak in just eight days of lockdown, barely 10 days from when the first case was notified.

Cairns has imposed three-day-lockdown

For at least two weeks, restrictions on exiting the city and meetings will be in effect, according to a news agency. Authorities in Cairns, Australia's northernmost city, have imposed a three-day lockdown after a cab driver infected the 150,000-strong community for ten days. They'll join the millions of people in Melbourne and Sydney who have been ordered to stay at home for the seventh week, as the country's largest metropolis prepares to enter lockdown. On Sunday, the state of New South Wales reported 262 new cases, bringing the total number of illnesses in the pandemic to almost 5,000 since it began in Sydney in mid-June.

20% of the Australian population is fully vaccinated

Gladys Berejiklian, the South Wale's Premier, urged Sydney citizens to get vaccinated, with supermarket and fast-food workers getting first attention in a new vaccination blitz on Sunday. She stated that they are eager to get the vaccination rates up as quickly as possible. The vaccination of Australians has been hindered by a lack of supplies and pockets of vaccine hesitancy, with just about 20% of the population fully vaccinated. With the Moderna vaccine arriving for the first time and Pfizer imports expected to increase, health officials are anticipating supplies to be enhanced in September.

For the past 18 months, Australia has avoided the worst of the pandemic, but lockdowns have struggled to prevent breakouts of the highly infectious Delta variant. In a population of 25 million people, roughly 36,000 instances of Covid-19 have been reported, with 935 deaths as a result.