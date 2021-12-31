Australia Broadens Definition Of 'close Contacts'; Expert Panel Includes Coworkers In List

Amid the infections of the new COVID variant Omicron spreading at an alarming rate within just a month of discovery, the Australian health panel has now broadened the definition of 'close contacts.' According to the recommendations submitted by the Australian health panel, working colleagues must be added to the list of 'close contacts.' The decision from the health panel came in the backdrop of Omicron cases surging manifold within two weeks. Apart from broadening the definition of close contacts, the expert advisory panel comprising of all state and territory chief health officers advocated changing the COVID testing policy. According to the panel chaired by Australia’s chief medical officer, Prof Paul Kelly, it was necessary to change the Coronavirus testing policy in order to loosen the burden of lab technicians. He stated that a change in policy would encourage public health sustainability, social cohesion and economic recovery, reported The Guardian.

Notably, the recommendations from the expert panel come at a time when New South Wales reported a record high of 21,151 confirmed Coronavirus cases, while Victoria reported 5,919, Queensland 3,118 and South Australia 2,093 cases. Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison asserted that he wanted to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing norms to ease pressure on testing sites. Morrison said that the Omicron variant was a game-changer as it has overburdened the country's health services within just a month. Morrison added that the new modus operandi needed to be "reset" at the earliest.

"The new COVID variant demands us to embark a change of how we are managing the COVID-19, and we need to reset how we think about the pandemic, and how we manage ourselves and the things we need to do as governments," The Guardian quoted Australian PM as saying.

Morrison advocates for 'reset'

According to the proposed norms, people are required to undergo mandatory PCR tests or isolate themselves while arriving from any foreign nation. Morrison cited the change was necessary to cut long lines at test sites. As of now, he said that a person has to wait at least 72 to 96 hours for the test results. It is pertinent to note that Australia has managed to keep the pandemic under control as the country recorded just over 2.33 lakh cases and 2,072 deaths since the country reported its first case. The country has also one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Image: AP