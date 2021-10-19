Australia: COVID Curbs In Canberra Eased As Vaccination Rate In Capital Reaches 80%

The limitations which were implemented against the COVID-19 outbreak will now be relaxed even further in Australia's capital, as the state has achieved the crucial vaccination milestone. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) was the first jurisdiction in the nation to achieve the mark of 80% double-dose vaccination coverage among individuals aged 12 and above.

As a consequence, non-essential shops will be permitted to operate in the capital Canberra from October 21, for the very first time, which were closed since August 12. This will provide a significant benefit to the ACT's economy. Citing the ACT government statement, the Xinhua website reported, “Reaching the 80% milestone is a significant achievement. Canberrans should be really proud of how our community has worked together and given us the best opportunity to manage the expected increase in cases as the nation starts to reopen.”

⚠️ All retail, both essential and non-essential, will be permitted to open to customers from 11:59pm Thursday 21 October ⚠️

The changes will support Canberra businesses to reopen as the ACT reaches the milestone of more than 80 percent of 12+ Canberrans fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/mUMRFA2HNJ — ACT Government (@actgovernment) October 18, 2021

As per a media release on Thursday, the ACT government revealed that by the end of November, Canberra should have about 99% of the eligible population completely inoculated. From October 29, hospitality establishments will be permitted to host up to 300 guests, and face masks would no longer be required outside, according to other amendments to the ACT's reopening roadmap.

Furthermore, people can travel between the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and New South Wales (NSW) without quarantining them from November 1. The ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr even stated that citizens of the ACT would not be subjected to quarantine if they will come from any region of NSW.

Australia COVID vaccination

Additionally, according to the most recent data published by the Department of Health, about 84.8% of Australians aged 16 and older had obtained one Coronavirus vaccination dosage and 68.3% were completely vaccinated. The first dose have been received by over 95% of patients aged 60 and above, and the second dose was administered to over 80% of persons aged 60 and up.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the month, an expert council on vaccines stated that the third dosage of the COVID vaccine would be given to seriously immunocompromised people. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) revealed on October 8, that people who have had an organ and stem cell transplant, as well as those who have cancer, may not be sufficiently protected by the two vaccine doses.

According to ATAGI, people who have gotten the second dose should be able to get a booster injection between two and six months after receiving the second dose. The ATAGI noted in a press statement that the third vaccination doses are intended to boost the general immunological response.

Australia's COVID tally

While, Australia set a new daily COVID-19 case record on Tuesday, with 2,046 new locally acquired illnesses registered throughout the country, with 15 fatalities were recorded. According to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 147,301, whereas the total number of fatalities is 1,558.

(Image: AP)