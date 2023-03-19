The Australian delegation denied offering any commitments to support the United States over the Taiwan issue as a part of the AUKUS deal. The deal called Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) is a security pact that aims to build a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines for Australia. According to Sputnik, the pact was earlier slammed by former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating. Keating went ahead to call it “the worst deal in history”. On Sunday, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles made it clear that Canberra never indicated that it would wade into the Taiwan issue in return for American Virginia-class submarines.

According to Sputnik, the aforementioned submarines are expected to be delivered as a part of the deal. The Australian deputy prime minister made these assertions when he was asked by the Australian reporter whether any “quid pro quo” was involved in the deal. “The answer to that is of course not… Of course not – and nor was one sought. I’ve listened to that conjecture from a number of commentators. It is plain wrong,” the Australian deputy prime minister asserted. “And I couldn’t be more unequivocal than that,” he added.

Australia distances itself from the Taiwan conflict

During the interview with an Australian news outlet, the deputy prime minister refused to speculate about the future conflict between China and Taiwan. The island region has been governing independently from mainland China since 1949. "What Australia would do or not do introspect of any future conflict would be a matter to be considered at that time by the government of the day. That is the obvious statement to make and it is the truth. Yes, nuclear-powered submarines obviously have the capacity to operate in the context of war, but the primary intent here is to make our contribution to the stability of the region, to the collective security of the region,” Marles stated.

The deputy prime minister who also served as the defence minister of Australia defended the nuclear-powered submarine trade. The Australian diplomat stated that the growing Chinese threat in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea is part of the reason why such measures are the need of the hour. The deal was finalised on March 13 after a meeting in San Diego California. The meeting was attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. According to Sputnik, the plan involves the deployment of three American and one British submarine to Australia by 2027.