Australia: Doctors Raise Concern About Cases Of Varicella-Zoster Virus; Know All About It

Amid the already existing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have expressed deep concern over the spread of the varicella-zoster virus in Australia. According to the Australian health ministry, more than 10,000 cases of the varicella-zoster virus responsible for chickenpox were reported in Queensland last year, and similar numbers were recorded in 2020. Based on the data available, this disease mainly affects children, resulting in an itchy blistering skin rash and a mild fever, although it can be more severe for adults. Moreover, it can also cause scarring, pneumonia, brain damage, and sometimes death.

Even after a person is cured of the virus, it can return later in life in the form of shingles, which is a viral infection that causes rashes on the skin. The major symptom of chickenpox is an itchy red rash that turns into blisters. The virus can also cause flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, and sore throat. Notably, one person infected with the varicella-zoster virus can potentially infect more than 13 people in a very short span of time, as per the Australian health ministry.

Clare Walker, GP, and secretary of the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland urged residents to check their vaccination status for chickenpox. "It's been around for a long time and will be around for a long time," she told ABC."I always just recommend seeing your GP, as they can look at your history," she added.

According to health experts chickenpox usually gets better on its own without any treatment, but proper rest, having lukewarm baths with baking soda or oatmeal in water, and using creams, lotions, or calamine can be used to reduce itching. To reduce fever, a person infected with chickenpox can take paracetamol. Newborn babies, people who have a weakened immune system, and pregnant women are at higher risk of getting severely ill from the virus. With the autumn session looming, it has been observed that the current influenza numbers across Australia are on the decline. It is to mention here that double vaccination along with booster jabs administered before the arrival of the COVID pandemic has proven to be pivotal in reducing those infected with the flu nationally.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative