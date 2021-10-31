Australia Eases Quarantine Rules For Vaccinated New Zealand Tourists; Check Guidelines

Days after the Australian government declared their plans to lift a pandemic ban on the country's citizens from travelling abroad, it has also lifted mandatory quarantine for tourists travelling from New Zealand, reported The Guardian. The order from the Australian government would be applicable from October 31. As of now, those who were landing from New Zealand had to spend 14 days in quarantine facilities to break the arrest for the spread of the highly contagious virus. With the latest development, fully vaccinated travellers from New Zealand will be able to visit New South Wales and Victoria without the need for quarantine.

Australia changes quarantine rules

According to the reports, the decision came to revive the tourism sector of the country before Christmas this year. Notably, Australia is one of the favourite tourist destinations for New Zealanders. According to The Guardian, around 1.434 million New Zealanders visited Australia in 2019, making it the country's second-largest source of tourists. The New Zealanders tourists contributed around $1.6 billion to the Australian economy in 2019, reported British daily. The need for arrivals from New Zealand to spend 14 days in quarantine would end from 11.59 pm today. Australia's rapidly increasing vaccination coverage had put the country in good stead to take the next steps in reopening its borders to the world," New Zealand Herald quoted Australia's chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly on Saturday.

'Normalcy' would be a major boost for the nation's tourism

It is worth mentioning that Queensland and Western Australia have been among the states most successful in keeping COVID-19 out, and they also were among the most reluctant to relax their strict border controls after the highly contagious delta variant took hold in New South Wales state in June and spread through Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. Meanwhile, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan said that the return of normalcy for the tourists would be a major boost for the nation's tourism industry. He, however, said that the tourists coming from Wellington need to fill complete declaration showing they have had a negative pre-departure PCR test within three days of the departure before boarding an Australian bond flight, reported New Zealand Herald.

New Zealand yet to allow tourists

According to The Guardian, the state recorded 25 deaths and around 1,923 locally acquired cases. Around 746 infected Victorians are in hospital, including 137 patients in ICU and 85 people on ventilators. On the other hand, New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on October 28 announced a relaxation in the COVID quarantine norms but refused to entertain the foreign tourists to touch down the Wellington soil. According to the recent announcement, the New Zealanders living abroad need to spend seven days in a quarantined hotel run by the military, half the previous requirement.

Image: AP/Pixabay