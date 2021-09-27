Australia Easing COVID-19 Could Pose Risk For People With Disabilities: Report

While Australia plans to revoke COVID-induced lockdown, the Scott Morrison administration has been warned against easing Coronavirus restrictions before all people with disabilities are fully vaccinated. According to Xinhua, the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, in its draft report, expressed concerns about the Australian government’s reopening plans. The royal commissioners said that no government should lift restrictions until 100% of people with disabilities and disability support workers are inoculated.

In its report, the royal commissioners added that without that opportunity, the government will face “significant risk” to their health if they contract COVID-19. The draft report found that Australia’s federal government “failed” to provide clear information about the vaccine rollout to people with disabilities, damaging the “credibility and perceived trustworthiness” of the government.

It came after it was revealed that Australia reported around 1,511 new locally acquired Coronavirus cases on Monday. It also comes after some Australian state governments revealed plans to ease strict lockdown measures when 70% of over 16s are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australia plans to revoke COVID-induced restrictions

In the latest Coronavirus-related unlock reports, vaccinated citizens from Sydney will finally emerge from stay-at-home orders by mid-October. On the other hand, Australia has also started planning to reopen international borders well before the end of the year. According to Australian officials, the "blueprint for freedom" in Sydney has been outlined for the period after the complete vaccination of 70% of the population.

Travel across New South Wales (NSW) will be resumed once the state completes 80% of inoculation of over 16-year-old. Restriction on the number of people at in-house events will also be revoked around the same time, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a statement. However, unvaccinated adults will have to wait until December to enjoy such freedoms, he added.

It is worth noting that NSW COVID-19 daily caseload dipped below 800 in the last 24 hours. The recent downward trend was observed after NSW recorded over 1,200 daily cases in early September. However, hospitals are yet to observe a reverse track, which is overwhelmed by the in-patient from past weeks.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)