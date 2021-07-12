Australia Ends 20-year Presence In Afghanistan As Ally US Pulls Out Forces

By the end of August, Australia would have withdrawn its supporting soldiers from Afghanistan due to competition from the US operation, bringing an end to its 20-year presence in the war-torn country.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said that Australia's last supporting forces have been brought back to the country. Dutton has emphasised that their military objective would be completed in conjunction with the US and that they will participate in any additional campaign directed by the US.

Australia has sent 39,000 troops to Afghanistan in the last two decades

Since 2001, the Australian Defence Force has been tasked with "containing the threat of international terrorism," initially through Operation Slipper and then through Operation Highroad. Over the last two decades, Australia has sent 39,000 troops to Afghanistan as part of US and NATO-led operations against the Taliban and terrorist organisations.

Only 80 troops were recently commissioned to protect the Kabul-based embassy and carry out diplomatic missions across the country. Australia declared in April that it will withdraw all of its troops since the US had agreed to stop its military commitment by September 11, a timeframe that has now been pushed back to August 31.

Among the 39 thousand soldiers that Australia had sent, 41 of whom were killed, and its aerial troops had left the country in 2013. In the southern Helmand province, Australian personnel have been accused of war crimes. As incidences of suicide have increased among soldiers sent to Afghanistan, Australian servicemen who have returned home have asked their government to conduct an investigation. In Australia, an investigation into possible war crimes is also underway. The military and police are also looking into allegations that elite Special Air Services personnel in Afghanistan committed several war crimes.

Other countries also withdrew their soldiers

Earlier this year, numerous countries, including Germany and China, withdrew their soldiers from Afghanistan. India withdrew some of its embassy personnel from Kandahar on Sunday. Given the impending end of US army withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban have been conquering newer districts and areas at a breakneck pace, while Afghan government forces have fled from a number of locations.

