Australia: Energy Min Bowen Calls For Rejuvenation Of Renewable Energy Projects

Amid the ongoing energy crisis in Australia, energy ministers hold a much-awaited meeting on Wednesday and concluded with a renewable energy action plan to address the nation's gas and electricity crisis. While chairing a meeting with his state and territory counterparts, Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen agreed to enlarge the storage capacity of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO)-- an array of gas and electricity markets. During the meeting, the minister plotted a national transitional plan to empower the market operator. The ministers agreed to phase out fossil fuels, and fund projects to bolster the electricity grid through all weather conditions, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He clarified the new energy policy will not include coal in the capacity mechanism, despite several state ministers' concerns.

The major development came as the country has been struggling with the abrupt increase in gas prices due to high winter demand and supply shortages. Besides, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war also contributed to the already spiked fuel prices.

According to Bowen, this was the first time when the ministers of all states agreed to a national plan that would coordinate the shift from fossil fuel-dominated energy systems to net-zero emissions.

Some people seem to think the answer to high energy prices is to introduce the most expensive form of energy… nuclear.



I was asked today what I think about nuclear energy for Australia 👇 pic.twitter.com/PNLbg9zva6 — Chris Bowen (@Bowenchris) June 9, 2022

Chris Bowen criticises Morrison govt for promoting fossil fuels over renewable energy

Criticising the earlier Scott Morrison government, he maintained that the current crisis was a result of poor planning. Bowen said the earlier government didn’t see the opportunity in renewable energy. "We agreed to work towards and to progress in the lead up to our next meeting in July a National Transition Plan," Bowen said, adding that there was a "real spirit of consensus in the room". Meanwhile, while responding to a tweet from the leader of The Nationals, David Littleproud, wherein he asked the Prime Minister of considering nuclear power as part of the energy mix, he said, "After nine years of energy policy chaos and rejection of the cheapest form of energy (renewables) the National Party thinks the answer to high prices is the most expensive form of energy.., nuclear." "It appears they didn’t get the memo from the electorate on May 21," he added.

Image: Pixabay/Representative/AP