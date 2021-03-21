Last Updated:

Australia: Evacuations Ordered Amid 'one In 100-yr Floods', Locals Share Upsetting Images

Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.

Australia's floods
Australia's floods
The New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues.

Australia's floods
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters.

Australia's floods
Evacuation orders have been issued at multiple locations on the Mid North Coast in the northeast of the state.

Australia's floods
Premier Berejiklian said NSW was experiencing a one-in-a-100-year event.

Australia's floods
“Whilst we don’t think things will worsen on the Mid North Coast, definitely conditions will continue," Berejiklian said.

Australia's floods
Berejiklian also said that parts of Western Sydney are being hit by a one-in-50-year weather event.

Australia's floods
Some locations recorded more than 300 milimeters (11.8 inches) of rain since Friday morning, breaking records.

Australia's floods
The Warragamba dam, west of Sydney, started overflowing on Sunday.

Australia's floods
So far, 13 evacuation centers have been opened across the state.

Australia's floods
More evacuations are expected as the bad weather is forecast to last into the middle of the week.

Australia's floods
Local authorities are urging people not to drive through flooded areas as they could get easily swept away by the strong currents.

Australia's floods
Surf lifesavers and Australian Lifeguard Service was deployed in region of Mid North Coast for evacuations. 

