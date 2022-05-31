Australia: Ex-defence Min Peter Dutton Terms China Under Xi Jinping As 'biggest Issue'

Australia’s Former Defence Minister Peter Dutton, who was recently chosen to lead Australia's conservative opposition on Monday said that China's President Xi Jinping is the “biggest issue our country will face in lifetimes.” Dutton who was elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party after former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lost to new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned against the rising military might of Beijing and the current leadership.

“That’s the assessment of the American, British, Japanese, Indians, and it’s our assessment as well. I will support policies which help to defend our country," said Australia’s ex-defence minister. “I want us to have a productive relationship with China. I want it to be restored, but that is an issue for China.”

While Beijing, maintaining rapid economic growth, key trading and investment partner for Australia, the latter has also turned wary of the Chinese Communist Party’s assertion of its posture in regional and global affairs. Canberra has also sought an alliance with the United States, a key Beijing rival, to counter Chinese regional and maritime belligerence.

The relationship between the two countries deteriorated severely during 1996 due to Australia's policies being viewed as anti-China and the country’s allegiance with the US which subjected it to unusual and strident criticism by the Chinese Government. China regards pressure over issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong or Tibet as incursions into Chinese sovereignty by the pro-US Australian regime.

In a rival campaign with China

Recently, the outgoing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also lambasted China for exerting “enormous pressure” on Pacific Island nations after PRC signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands. Launching a rival campaign, Australia’s newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a "comprehensive plan" for the Pacific island nations, making these countries a diplomatic priority. Australia fears that China will step up its military presence in the Pacific region.

Albanese also recently pledged to assume a more proactive role in the region, implementing plans that include defence training school, maritime security support, and a boost in aid and re-engaging the region on climate change. "We will be proactive in the region, we want to engage,” Albanese said, prompting a harsh reaction from Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Yi, who concluded a 10-nation security and trade deal with the Pacific island nations.