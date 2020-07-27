Australia Expected To Record Low Migrants Intake Amid Pandemic, Indians Affected

Overseas migrants travelling to Australia is assumed to drop significantly from 2,32,000 in 2018-19 to be 1,54,000 in 2019-20 and 31,000 in 2020-21 due to restrictions imposed because of coronavirus pandemic. According to a report released by the Australian Economic and Fiscal Update, the massive fall in overseas migrants is expected due to international travel bans imposed by Australia and other governments. This will mostly affect Indian and Chinese migrants who are the top two groups to emigrate to Australia more than any other group of people.

According to the report, between July and December 2020, only citizens, permanent residents, New Zealanders and a small number of international students are assumed to be able to travel to Australia, based on announced policy to date. It is assumed that from January 2021 the travel ban in the country will be lifted which will lead to the resumption of arrivals by temporary and permanent migrants, but even then at lower levels overall than normal. The report said, "Net Overseas Migration (NOM) is significantly affected by international travel restrictions and constraints on the ability of applicants to meet visa application requirements."

GDP increase

The report, however, had some good news as it said the economic support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have increased the level of real GDP by around ¾ percent in 2019-20 and around 4¼ percent in 2020-21. The fiscal measures are also estimated to have lowered the peak of the unemployment rate by around 5 percentage points. Debt levels have increased significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia reportedly has a low level of debt-to-GDP compared to other countries, it said.

