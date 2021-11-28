Australia: Family Discovers Deadly Snake Wrapped Around Their Christmas Tree

An Australian family discovered a brown venomous snake coiled in their Christmas decorations. As per the reports of 7 News Adelaide, on Wednesday, the family who resides in Gulfview Heights, Adelaide, Australia was hanging their decorations when they discovered the snake wrapped around the tinsel of their Christmas tree. The brown snake before coiling itself around hid in the tree's storage box. After noticing the venomous snake, the homeowners immediately called snake handler Jarrad Waye.

He stated that getting the snake out which was wrapped around all the lights and wires was rather difficult, according to 7 News Adelaide. Waye also warned the people to be cautious at Christmas as this is the time when snakes come out as it's "so hot and so cold."

Australians are asked to take precautions and be aware of the snakes as they decorate their Christmas trees, and if by any chance they see one in their house they are instructed to keep their distance from the creature and immediately call a professional to get it removed, according to 7 News Adelaide.

It's not the first time a snake has been spotted in the lead-up to summer in Australia. A Queensland family was shocked to discover two brown tree snakes mating in their air conditioning unit earlier this month, according to Daily Mail. They immediately called snake catcher Stu McKenzie, who used a few tools and a spotlight to entice one reptile out of the apartment before the other slithered away.

Snake eats cat in Thailand

In a different incident from Thailand, a family's beloved pet cat was supposedly eaten by a gigantic snake. The cat disappeared from the home in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, while the family members tried to find it, they saw a huge python hiding above the panels. After discovering the snake on August 4, a family member contacted a rescue volunteer group. According to Metro, the volunteer attempted to remove the serpent, but its weight caused it to break through the roof. However, the volunteer-managed to handle the snake, who was brought out of the house and freed in the wild.

(Image: Unsplash)