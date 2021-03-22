Australia Floods: Intense Rainfall Worsens Situation, Evacuation Orders Remain In Place

Australian authorities have issued more evacuation orders on Monday as floods and torrential rain continued to lash Australia's east coast. Around 18000 people have been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales till Monday. Emergency services fear the displacement of 54,000 people as the meteorological department has warned of more rains till Wednesday.

Rains continue in Australia

Heavy rain will remain a serious risk on Tuesday for the Mid North Coast, where communities are facing the worst flooding conditions since 1929. Communities along the Hawkesbury River are also facing the worst flooding in the area since 1961, reported The Associated Press. Bureau of Meteorology national flood services manager Justin Robinson described the rainfall as a "very significant flood event for New South Wales". Bureau of Meteorology national flood services manager Justin Robinson has described the rainfall as a "very significant" flood event for New South Wales. He added that he has been working as a flood forecaster with the bureau for 20 years and this is probably the worst flooding that he has experienced. Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the situation is "very bad".

Pawsome effort by Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteers, who have evacuated four dogs and their families trapped by floodwaters upriver at the Hatch. It’s still furry wet on the Mid North Coast but this yacht is sitting high and dry. pic.twitter.com/7B0XLnzpQI — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) March 21, 2021

MRNSW crews have today evacuated people from 6 months to 93 yrs of age from flooded homes & van parks, secured a drifting seaplane, jetty & boats, cleared debris, helped repair a ferry, searched for a missing 74yo man, responded to sinking & grounded boats & filled sandbags ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/A3rGsZ7k72 — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) March 20, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues. He said that we are 'grateful' that until now no lives have been lost but the floods have weakened the foundations for buildings roads and trees. Power lines have been affected due to the rising water. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said up to 38 parts of the state had been declared natural disaster areas.

MEDICAL EVACUATION An exceptional multi-agency effort to transport an elderly lady with a broken hip to safety. @NSWSES captained the boat to dry land in Kempsey, where our flood rescue crew was able to carefully lift her to the awaiting @NSWAmbulance where paramedics took over pic.twitter.com/E4EgUOFw2X — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) March 22, 2021

Crews are working hard to clear the tree to get the road unblocked as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/zrcGGRf0wf — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) March 22, 2021

Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday had issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. The New South Wales State Emergency Services had responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that Australia is experiencing a 'one in a 100-year event'. He further added that parts of Western Sydney are being hit by a 'one-in-50-year weather' event. The Warragamba dam, west of Sydney, started overflowing on Sunday and so far, 13 evacuation centres have been opened across the state.

(Inputs and Image: The Associated Press)