Australia Fully Re-opens Borders To International Tourists After Two-year COVID-19 Closure

Nearly two years after it first imposed COVID-19 travel restrictions, Australia has opened its international borders to all vaccinated tourists. Now, international visitors as well as business travelers are allowed to enter the island nation with few restrictions in place from Monday, 21 February. It is to mention when on Monday hundreds of passengers arrived in the nation, the Sydney Airport witnessed emotional reunions, as per BBC.

According to the current guidelines, international tourists who are double-vaccinated are exempted from quarantine, but unvaccinated visitors have to stay in a hotel for up to 14 days on their own cost. Moreover, Phillipa Harrison, managing director of Tourism Australia, predicted that the tourist numbers would take at least two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Harrison said, “This is a really great start. This is what the industry had been asking us for, you know, just give us our international guests back and we will take it from there,” as per the Associated Press.

Nearly 1.2 mn individuals have visas to enter Australia: Scott Morrison

The Qantas Airways on Monday flew travelers in the nation from eight different countries, which included Vancouver, Singapore, London, as well as Delhi. As per the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, approximately 1.2 million individuals have visas to enter Australia, with 56 foreign planes were expected to land in the first 24 hours after the border reopens.

When border restrictions were loosened in November in reaction to an improving vaccination rate among Australians, international students, as well as skilled migrants, were given priority. As per Worldometers, over 3,074,283 COVID-19 cases recorded in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 4,966 people have died their lives due to coronavirus.

(Image: AP)