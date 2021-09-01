Australia: Gardener Couple Grows Ponderosa Lemon Weighing 2.6 Kg In East Fremantle

A couple in local East Fremantle grew a large lemon weighing 2.6 kilograms. Chef Melissa Palinkas has shared an image of the giant lemon on her Instagram page. She has shared the picture of the ponderosa lemon with a regular lemon. She has shared another image of the lemon where she has described the taste of the lemon and also how it can be eaten in a salad. The large size of the lemon has intrigued netizens, who reacted to the post in the comments section.

Giant Lemon weighing 2.6 kilograms

Palinkas told the Daily Mail Australia that a couple living in local East Fremantle grew the large lemon in June. She further stated that the fruit has been used in a salad as she did not find it suitable for juice. In another post, she has shared a picture of the lemon where she has cut the lemon into pieces. In the caption, she mentioned that the large lemon was a 'ponderosa lemon originating from Amalfi'. Furthermore, she revealed that the lemon was not used for juice 'but some amazing lemon citrusy pearls, much like a finger lime opponent bursts of citrus'.

"Today I scooped and segmented the pearls and shaved the skin and pith, for a salad I made with green olives lots of chives and dill, zucchini and our burnt lemon dressing with lemon oil", read a part of the caption. She further mentioned, "it's not bitter, it’s sour and sweet, shaved it’s beautiful and can be eaten in a salad". She added that if they can peel the skin, they can also make lemon cello. Take a look at the post:

Since being posted on Instagram, the post has garnered thousands of likes and several reactions. Netizens, stunned by the huge size of the lemon shared their views in the comments section. Another user commented, "I'm curious to see how thick the peel will be!". Another individual commented, "Looks like the Amalfi Lemons. The skin only is used to make Limoncello. I’m sure you can manage that". Another user commented, "Wow! When life gives you lemons…'". Check out some netizens reactions:



IMAGE: MelissaPalinkas100/Instagram