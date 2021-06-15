Australia Hails 'great Win' On Reaching First Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

As the UK secured its first major post-Brexit free trade deal with Australia on June 15, Australian Minister for Trade David Littleproud hailed the “great win” for the country. Declining to disclose the specifics of the trade UK-Australia trade agreement Littleproud told 4BC Radio that it would benefit the Australian farmers before added, “Overall, this is going to be a great win for Australian agriculture.” Earlier, Australia's minister for trade Dan Tehan had said in a statement, “Both prime ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the (Free Trade Agreement).”

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Tehan saying that the trade deal was a “win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together.” Additionally, Australian British Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer David McCredie, in a tweet hailed the pact for creating “many great opportunities.” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the deal on Tuesday following a meet on June 14.

In a statement on June 15, Morrison also said that reinforcing UK-Australia “trade relationship is a great opportunity for this moment. Of course, we have to get the right deal. But it is important, I think, that we work as hard as we can to get that right deal. And as the United Kingdom moves into a completely new generation of their trading relationships with the world, who better to start that journey with than Australia? Who better understands the challenges of moving in that environment, where Australia has blazed quite a trail when it has come to securing positive effective trading relationships with so many countries around the world?”

Johnson Calls It 'New Dawn'

Announcing the deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said that they plan to “intensify cooperation on security, climate change and science and tech.” UK PM said that the deal “marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by... shared history and common values.” The UK government said in a statement that the deal eliminates tariffs on all UK goods “in the first major trade deal negotiated from scratch" since the country left the European Union.”

“This is global Britain at its best -- looking outwards and striking deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country builds back better from the pandemic,” said Johnson.

