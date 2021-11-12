Australia Has Highest Per Capita Emissions From Coal Power In World: Report

Recent research which had been presented at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow revealed that Australia has become the greatest greenhouse gas emitter on a per capita basis from coal power in the world. The emission is approximately twice that of China, the Guardian reported. According to an analysis from the British climate and energy thinktank Ember, the richest nations in the world were among the worst polluters from coal power when the population was taken into account.

Australia releases 5.34 tonnes of carbon per person each year

The research further stated that Australia has recorded greenhouse gas emissions with 40% higher than any other big coal power consumer around the world, while, per person, annual emissions are five times more than the world average which led the nation to top the list of emitters. The research even showed that Australia released 5.34 tonnes of carbon dioxide per person every year after the important Paris accord was inked in the year 2015. After Australia, comes South Korea with 3.81 tons, South Africa emitting 3.19 tons, the United States with 3.08, and China with 2.71.

Citing the International Energy Agency, Ember argued that Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations, which also comprises Australia, must terminate coal power by the year 2030 in order to contribute to the Paris Agreement which aims in keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

'60% of Australia's electricity is produced by burning coal'

Meanwhile, the Australian administration has refused these claims and denied joining a group of nations that have promised to cut down coal-fired electricity production. Over the last year, approximately 60% of the electricity in Australia was produced by burning coal. Even though the nation's coal infrastructure is outdated, but it will continue to utilise coal power till the late 2040s.

As per the Guardian, in the Glasgow summit, the administration of the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been condemned for continuing to promote fossil fuels. Only four nations, including Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, and Singapore, have decided to resubmit the very same 2030 emissions goal at Cop26 that of earlier. Australia has pledged to reduce emissions by just 26 to 28% compared to 2005 levels, however, Morrison's government predicts that it might be able to cut down as high as 35%, for some state government measures. According to scientists, global emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by the end of this decade.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image)