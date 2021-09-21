Australia: 'Jobless' Man Surrenders To Police 29 Years After Escaping Prison

An Australian prison escapee, after 29 years, surrendered to authorities because he had become homeless due to the COVID pandemic. Darko Desic, 64, escaped from Grafton prison in 1992 and moved to Avalon on Sydney's Northern Beaches, where he worked as a stonemason for cash and was known as 'Dougie' by the locals, who were unaware of his turbulent background.

Desic, who was born in the former Yugoslavia, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison in 1991 after being arrested for producing marijuana, but he escaped after just 13 months. Desic had lived and worked in Avalon for the past three decades but during Sydney's recent COVID-19 lockdown, he lost his job, couldn't afford his rent, and found himself sleeping on the beach. He felt that he would be better off in prison, so he terminated his run on September 19 and surrendered to authorities.

Locals have launched a campaign to raise funds for 'Desic'

Since his imprisonment, property developer and co-founder of Mortgage Choice Peter Higgins, one of the wealthiest men around the beach, has taken the lead of a group assisting Desic with his forthcoming legal battle. Mr Higgins' daughter, Belle, has also set up a 'GoFundMe' campaign in his honour, with the goal of raising $30,000 to engage a legal team to assist Desic in rebuilding his life. It's made little over $3,000 so far.

Desic, as a fugitive, has been unable to obtain a driver's licence since his release from prison and must therefore walk everywhere. He's also never seen a doctor or a dentist in his three decades of living on the run because he was afraid of getting caught. The 64-year-old was arrested and is being held in Silverwater jail without bail.

Desic was sentenced to prison in 1990 for producing marijuana and served 19 months of a 33-month sentence before allegedly escaping with bolt cutters. He was remanded in detention on September 21 after being charged with eluding lawful custody. Desic is scheduled to serve the remainder of his original sentence, with his first opportunity for parole set for November 1, 2022.

(With inputs from AP)

