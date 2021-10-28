Australia: Lightning Strikes Teenager As He Walked Into School; Rubber-soles Save Him

It was a horrific day for an Australian mother to receive a phone call about her son getting stuck in a flash of deadly lightning while walking into school. The shock was even deadlier when the mother knew she dropped her son just a minute ago in a healthy condition. According to a report by 7news, it was a daily routine of Michelle Nimmo, mother of a 14-year-old, Talyn Rosea to drop her son in front of his school gate in Queensland. Minutes after the drop, she got a call that her son survived a powerful electrical charge.

Rubber-soled shoes save the Australian kid from lightning

The nervous mother anyhow managed to call an ambulance in order to take her son to a nearby hospital. While reaching the hospital, she got relief when the doctors assured her that her "son is out of danger". They said he was extremely lucky to be alive as her son survived a high-voltage current. "The thick rubber soles on his school shoes absorbed a lot of the shock and could have saved his life," the local news outlet quoted the doctors as saying to his mother. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old narrated the timeline of the deadly incident to the news outlet. "I had just dropped him off only moments earlier when the school called me. It was absolutely bucketing down rain and I could barely hear them or believe what they were saying," the Australian news outlet quoted Talyn Rosea as saying.

Doctors named him 'lightning kid'

The teenager said he was in a state of shock and added he lost his sense to narrate anything to the people nearby for some time. "He was pretty freaked out. It was quite literally a blow to the system," she said. "Paramedics said he is extremely lucky to be alive and that they have never seen anything like it in their whole careers," the mother told the news outlet. "They think the thick rubber soles on his school shoes absorbed a lot of the shock and could have saved his life. The doctors were all fascinated by his scars and by the story. They were all calling him the lightning kid and all around the hospital there was a buzz about ‘the kid that got hit by lightning," her mother told 7news.

(Image: Pixabay/PTI)