Australia: Lockdown Extended In Byron Bay, Tamworth As New South Wales Sees COVID Spike

Australia, on August 9, expanded its COVID-19 lockdown to a rural town and coastal region of Byron Bay amidst apprehensions that the virus has spread from Sydney to the state’s north. New South Wales with its capital city Sydney has been witnessing an overwhelming surge in the coronavirus caseload with more than 283 locally acquired cases reported in the last 24 hours. Amidst the escalation, the State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that Tamworth and Bryon Bay would be put under a one-week lockdown.

Addressing media reporters, Berejiklian clarified that the lockdown was a precautionary measure. She explained that although both the towns have not registered any positive cases of COVID-19 as of now. However, there were reports of two infected people flouting the travel ban and entering the town. Therefore, she said that with the following advice from health experts, the town of Tamworth will be closed down for a week.

NSW recorded 283 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



One hundred and six cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 42 were in isolation for part of their infectious period. pic.twitter.com/fvZUnwpJ4F — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 9, 2021

Premier urges people to get vaccinated

Provincial capital Sydney, where the COVID outbreak started mid-June, has been under stringent lockdown for the past seven weeks. Earlier this week, the South Wales' Premier, urged Sydney citizens to get vaccinated, with supermarket and fast-food workers getting first attention in a new vaccination blitz. She stated that they are eager to get the vaccination rates up as quickly as possible. The vaccination of Australians has been hindered by a lack of supplies and pockets of vaccine hesitancy, with just about 20 per cent of the population fully vaccinated against coronavirus. With the Moderna vaccine arriving for the first time and Pfizer imports expected to increase, health officials are anticipating supplies to be enhanced in September.

For the past 18 months, Australia has avoided the worst of the pandemic, but lockdowns have struggled to prevent breakouts of the highly infectious Delta variant. In a population of 25 million people, roughly 36,630 have contracted the deadly infection while 940 people have died. On Monday, the pacific island reported 295 new cases while over 5,200 cases still remain active.

Image: Unsplash