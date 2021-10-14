Australia Logs Record Surge In COVID Cases, Sees Rise In Unemployment Rate Amid Lockdowns

As Australia continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19, the country has now recorded a huge surge in number of infections. It registered 2,749 cases on Thursday, 14 October, surpassing the previous record of more than 2,500 COVID infections reported on Saturday, Xinhua reported. The lockdown imposed in some states due to the pandemic has reportedly affected employment in the country.

Australia also witnessed 18 COVID deaths on Thursday. As many as 17,246,482 people have been inoculated with one dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 13,482,106 people have been vaccinated with both doses of vaccines, according to the Australian Health Department. Meanwhile, the COVID lockdown restrictions in the Australian Capital Territory will end at midnight on Thursday.

'Lockdown has been difficult for Canberrans'

Acknowleding the fact that COVID lockdown has been difficult for Canberrans, Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Minister Andrew Barr, as per Xinhua, told reporters: "Lockdown has not been easy, but it has kept our case numbers significantly lower than they would otherwise have been locked there and has allowed hundreds of thousands of Canberrans to get vaccinated."

He, however, added that tomorrow is not the end of the pandemic as coronavirus will continue to spread in the community. Moreover, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has now released data that shows the impact of lockdown on employment and the economy.

As per the Australian Bureau of Statistics(ABS), the lockdowns restrictions imposed in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne have affected the economy. The ABS has revealed that due to the COVID lockdown, the unemployment rate has increased to 4.6 per cent in September. In a press release, the ABS informed that seasonally adjusted employment fell by 138,000 people between August and September 2021. In addition, it mentioned that there were "111,000 fewer employed people (0.9 per cent) and 2.0 per cent fewer hours worked than in March 2020." Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, underscored that the extended lockdowns in NSW, Victoria and the ACT have led to a drop in working hours and employment.

"Extended lockdowns in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory have seen employment and hours worked both drops back below their pre-pandemic levels," Jarvis said. "In September, there were large falls in employment in Victoria (123,000 people) and New South Wales (25,000 people, following the 173,000 decline in August). This was partly offset by a 31,000 increase in Queensland, as conditions there recovered from the lockdown in early August," Jarvis said.

