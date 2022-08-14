Australia: Man Detained After Shooting Incident Inside Canberra Airport

In a shocking incident, a gunman at Canberra airport was arrested on Sunday after he opened fire inside the terminal, said ACT police, who also confirmed that a firearm was recovered after the shooting and no injuries were reported. Police officials were informed about the incident at 1:30 pm. Parts of the airport were immediately blocked, others evacuated, and planes grounded. At least four bullet holes were seen in three large glass windows on the second floor of the terminal. Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that the situation has been taken under control.

"[One] person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered," said ACT police in a statement at about 3 pm.

"CCTV has been reviewed and at this time, the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident. The Canberra airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained," it added, "ACT policing requires members of the public to not attend the airport at this time."

Canberra Airport: Gunman detained after shooting inside terminal's check-in area

According to The Guardian, the eyewitnesses said the armed man fired shots into the air near the check-in area. Also, footage posted on social media showed that federal police detained the man. At least "eight to 10" gunshots were heard by the witnesses, following which the situation at the airport turned chaotic with people running out of the terminal.

Other witnesses complained there was a lack of immediate information as they did not hear any announcement or alarm over the airport’s PA system. Meanwhile, police officials in large numbers were deployed at Canberra airport.

Normal operations resumed

The airport authorities announced that normal operations at the airport have resumed and now passengers can check their travel plans directly with their respective airlines. "The airport has resumed normal operations. Please check your travel plans directly with your airline if you are travelling today," Canberra Airport tweeted,.

The airport has resumed normal operations. Please check your travel plans directly with your airline if you are travelling today. — Canberra Airport (@CanberraAirport) August 14, 2022

Despite the fact that planes have been cleared to take off, officials are still investigating the scene and passengers who witnessed the struggle to check in for their flights.

Image:Twitter/@The5Hbk/Pixabay/Representative