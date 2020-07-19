Australia: Buildings Partially Collapse Due To Beach Erosion Caused By Swells

Powerful swells in New South Wales Central Coast have led to massive erosion which resulted in the partial collapse of two houses. As per reports, the partial collapse occurred overnight and structural engineers were dispatched to the scene the following morning. Almost 30 houses in the vicinity of the coastline have been advised to evacuate for the time being, simply as a precaution.

66 houses believed to be in danger of collapse

According to reports, the reason for the collapse was because a protective wall along the coastline which was envisaged 20 years ago has not yet been erected. The houses along the coast were built under the assumption that the wall would eventually be completed. Authorities have disabled power, water and gas to several homes along the street as an added precautionary measure.

As per reports, a few of the owners have refused to evacuate. More swells are expected in the week when high tide is expected to return. It is believed that 66 additional homes around the vicinity of the coastline are in danger of collapsing. One resident had previously taken the extraordinary step of using an 80-tonne crane to drop boulders in the surf thereby blocking the worst of the damage.

As per reports, the city council of the suburb of Wamberal have convened an emergency meeting scheduled for July 20 wherein they will discuss how and what can be done moving forward. In the meantime, the council is apparently focused on emergency recovery and response and has volunteers going to the houses which are considered vulnerable and asking them to evacuate.

