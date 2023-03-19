Australia: Millions Of Dead Fish Rot In A Town

Approximately one million fish, spanning various species such as bone herring, Murray's cod, golden perch, silver ramp, and carp, have perished in a river basin located near Menindee, New South Wales, Australia, as per a report from Sputnik. The likely culprit behind this tragic event appears to be the abnormal heatwave that afflicted the east coast of Australia in early March, resulting in a substantial decrease in oxygen levels within the river water.

Another catastrophic mass fish death in the Menindee Lakes.



The reality is the Darling River is very sick.



Years of mismanagement by the NSW Govt has exacerbated the impact of our changing climate - this local ecosystems has been pushed to breaking point. pic.twitter.com/KyDREzmIuG March 17, 2023

"These fish deaths are related to low oxygen levels in the water (hypoxia) as flood waters recede," the government stated in a statement. Officials in New South Wales are expressing concern over the massive number of deceased fish in the river, as they believe it poses a significant threat to the well-being of both humans and animals residing along the shore.

Government warns people against entering water

Local residents have been issued notices advising them to refrain from entering the water. The fishing branch of the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries has deployed its officers to investigate the location of the incident. Their task is to ascertain the root cause of the fish fatalities and to evaluate the scope and magnitude of the issue.

Why fish are important for vitality of oceans

Fish are a vital component of the oceans and play a crucial role in maintaining the balance and health of the marine ecosystem. As a keystone species, they contribute to the food chain and serve as a food source for many other organisms, including larger predatory fish, marine mammals, and birds. Moreover, fish help to regulate the populations of other species by feeding on smaller fish and controlling their numbers. This prevents overpopulation and ensures that the various species are in harmony with one another.

Fish also play a critical role in the nutrient cycle of the ocean by converting organic matter into nutrients that are used by other organisms. Their excrement and waste products contain essential nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, which are vital for the growth and development of marine plants, such as phytoplankton.