Australia: Nearly 100 Test Positive After Attending Taylor Swift-themed Party In Sydney

At least 100 people contracted COVID-19 in Sydney, Australia after attending a Taylor Swift-themed party that was held on December 10. In a release, New South Wales (NSW) Health claimed that 97 COVID-19 cases are linked to the "On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party" at Metro Theatre. It further anticipated that some of them might have the Omicron variant of concern.

NSW Health is contacting 600 people who checked in via QR code at Metro Theatre and advising them and members of their households to get tested and follow public health advice, the release stated. It comes after a man was fined $10,000 for allegedly bypassing self-isolation and then clubbing in Newcastle before testing positive. The 20-year-old was instructed to self-isolate in a Newcastle property starting last Wednesday because he was in close contact with a positive case, The Guardian reported citing NSW police.

The report claimed that more than 200 people were tested positive after attending the party at the Argyle House nightclub on Wednesday, December 15. As the remote city becomes the epicentre of the Omicron-fueled outbreak in NSW, health officials have ordered the cancellation of a music festival and advised residents to postpone Christmas celebrations. The Veronicas, Pendulum, and Darude were all scheduled to perform at the Lunar Electric music festival in Newcastle on Saturday (Dec. 18). However, the event has been cancelled by the government under a public health order.

New South Wales sets daily COVID-19 case record

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday, New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported a record 2,213 new COVID-19 cases - the highest number since the pandemic began. The new peak followed after the state recorded 1,742 cases on Thursday (Dec. 16), breaking the previous record set in September, reported The Associated Press (AP). Premier Dominic Perrottet stated now that 93.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, he would not return to the lockdowns and limitations that were earlier imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 in New South Wales. Meanwhile, cases in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, were stable at 1,510 on Friday, with 386 in hospitals and 82 active ICU cases.

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl/ Pixabay