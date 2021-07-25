Australia: New South Wales Records 2nd Highest COVID-19 Case Tally, Longer Lockdown Likely

Australia's New South Wales has logged its second-highest daily increase in locally-acquired COVID-19 cases across the country on Sunday after thousands of people participated in anti-lockdown protests. 141 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported, so the Australian state has witnessed a decrease of 163 from the previous day whereas 43 people were reported in intensive care up from 37 a day earlier. The outbreak in Australia, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, started in June and has infected 2,081 people in New South Wales till now.

"It broke my heart": New South Wales premier on protests

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the country's most populous state told reporters that she was 'absolutely disgusted' and 'disappointed' in the wake of the protests." In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart,", she said. She said she hoped it would not be a setback in fighting against COVID-19, but it could be.

Prime Minister, Scott Morrison addressed the media where he spoke about the lockdown situation in New South Wales. Emphasising a well-effective, properly enforced lockdown, he said vaccine supply alone was not going to ensure that the citizens move out of lockdown. "Let me be clear - there's not an alternative to the lockdown in New South Wales to get this under control. There is no other magic bullet that's going to do that."

The PM also condemned the anti-lockdown protests happening in Sydney and called them reckless and self-defeating. At least 38 of the affected people reportedly had spent time in the community while infectious, state health authorities said. The community activities remained high even after four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, now expected to be extended beyond July 30. Authorities have restricted people's movements out of the virus hotspot in the state.

Locals have also been banned to leave neighbourhoods unless there was an emergency or they worked in healthcare or emergency services. The state reported two deaths overnight, including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions.

The PM further added that the country has added an additional 85 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but they will only be delivered in 2022 and 2023. Morrison, who received flak due to the slow rollout of vaccines, in a statement on Sunday, said that "Every Australian will have access to a booster shot if it is needed,". Meanwhile, South Australia reported three new cases on Sunday.

