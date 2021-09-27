Australia: New South Wales To Lift Restrictions For Vaccinated Population By October 11

Premier of New South Wales (NSW), Gladys Berejiklian, announced on Monday that COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people will be lifted on October 11. According to Sputnik, she was certain that they can "adhere to that roadmap." She also thanked everyone across the state for their patience, during a press conference.

The prohibitions on fully vaccinated citizens visiting bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers will be eased in the first stage of the three-stage plan. This will allow them to enter those places. Those who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel freely around New South Wales if the vaccination rate reaches 80%, which would happen "approximately a fortnight" after October 11.

The third stage of the reopening is scheduled for December 1

According to Sputnik, the third stage of the reopening is scheduled for December 1, with the goal of vaccinating at least 90% of NSW's adult population. Berejiklian stated that unvaccinated people will be able to participate in specific events starting on December 1. She said that vaccination has been NSW's ultimate weapon in combating the Delta variant. Positive COVID-19 instances in NSW have dropped from 8,360 to 6,906 in the last week. Since the end of June, the state has been under lockdown.

NSW recorded 787 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/8Qkdwzp9qA — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 27, 2021

Once the state completes vaccinating 80% of the population over 16 years of age, travel across NSW will be restored. NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a statement that restrictions on the number of people allowed at in-house events will be lifted at the same time.

He further said that unvaccinated adults, on the other hand, will have to wait until December to enjoy such liberties. There has been a "tremendous" surge in vaccinations, according to Health Minister Martin Foley, and there is an excitement among those seeking vaccinations.

Approximately 50% of Adults have received all doses of vaccine

According to the Department of Health data, 74.1% of Australians aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with 49.3% receiving all doses. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated in a news conference in Washington on Thursday afternoon that the first dose of vaccination stands at 75% and the second dose at 50%.

