Australia: New South Wales's COVID Infections Steadied But Pressure Remains On Hospitals

The number of new COVID-19 infections each day in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) has been steady in current days. Even though the vaccination rates are slowly rising, there is no reduction in the intensity of pressure on the Australian hospitals. On Tuesday, NSW registered 1,259 new local instances of the Delta strain of the Coronavirus. Since the Delta spread began on June 16 of this year, nearly 41,177 cases were confirmed in the state capital of Sydney. There have also been 198 fatalities in the state, with 12 in the previous 24 hours.

In a press conference on Wednesday, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the most recent numbers are better than those released only a few days before. As per Xinhua, Berejiklian further stated that the first of two vaccine jabs have been given to 80 per cent of NSW residents aged 16 and up.

New South Wales plans to curb COVID cases

Approximately 47.5 per cent of people have received both the vaccine doses, with that number projected to rise to 70 per cent in approximately coming four weeks. To navigate the way out of the pandemic, increased vaccine coverage has become a crucial component of the state's plan.

Berejiklian also announced last week about the NSW administration's most waited "Roadmap to Freedom", which includes lifting numerous limitations on the public once the 70 per cent vaccination mark was achieved. Yet, on the other hand, the rise in hospital admissions is still an important challenge. On Wednesday, almost 1,241 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital including 234 in critical care and 108 on ventilation systems.

From April to June, NSW Health stated that its emergency departments and ambulance assistance had seen immediate requirements. Though this number of demands was before the Delta breakout, later, which has only increased the pressure. Health experts estimate that the surge in demands from COVID-19 patients will not occur in the coming many weeks, but intensive care unit personnel have been advised to prepare for the massive consequences.

COVID record of another Australian state

Additionally, on Tuesday, Victoria, another state of Australia is also dealing with the COVID-19 breakout which has registered another 423 fresh local instances. Approximately 149 of the instances have been identified, which means 274 are still being investigated for their origins. Two deaths have been registered in which one was a man in his forties, taking the total number of Victorian breakout deaths to eight.

