Australia: NSW Residents Urged To 'be Ready To Evacuate' As Heavy Rains Threaten Normalcy

New South Wales residents were asked to evacuate their homes Sunday as officials issued a "life-threatening flood emergency". The Southern Australian province has been marred by incessant rains, which has forced Sydney’s main dam (Warragamba) to spill overnight. Amid worsening conditions, Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warned residents of the Hawkesbury and Nepean Valley to be "ready to leave at short notice".

"Significant rain, wind and flooding for Sydney, Illawarra and the Hunter. Video current: 12.00pm AEST 3 July 2022," Bureau of Meteorology of New South Wales said.

In a tweet, the NSW Bureau of Meteorology warned of major flooding in Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS). It said that the floods may overhaul the impact of March 2021, March 2022, and April 2022 floods. The agency highlighted that “major flooding” was occurring at North Richmond with “river levels possibly rising o the March 2022 event on Sunday night.”

Authorities informed that the Warragamba dam was outflowing at a rate higher than that of March. “Inflow to the dam [is] occurring at a rate of 380 GL/day,” WaterNSW said in a statement. “These figures will continue to rise.” The department warned residents not to venture near the dam. "The access to the dam precinct is closed due to the risk associated with flood operations," it said.

"For Sydney, the Central Coast … the South Coast and and the Illawarra, we are now facing dangers on multiple fronts - flash flooding, riverine flooding and coastal erosion,” Emergency services minister Steph Cooke told reporters in Sydney on Sunday morning.

"Please don’t be caught unaware … this is a life-threatening emergency situation. If you know your local community is prone to flooding then please be prepared to evacuate and at short notice … stay home if you can,” he added.

According to the Guardian, the NSW State Emergency Service has responded to more than 1,400 requests for assistance and conducted 29 flood rescues as torrential rain continues to lash large parts of the southern Australian State. Notably, this is the third flooding event in the region since March. Meanwhile, some emergency officials touted the possibility of Australian Defences Forces being called in for rescue and aid.

