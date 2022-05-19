Australia On Tsunami Alert After 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacific Ocean

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a tsunami alert on Thursday after Australia's Macquarie Island witnessed a 6.7-magnitude quake. A powerful earthquake that struck off Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean was recorded at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). The magnitude of initial 7.3 magnitude quake was later revised to 6.7.

The official Bureau of Meteorology stated that "there was a potential threat to Macquarie Island," which is an Australian territory that's about equidistant from Tasmania and Antarctica's Anderson Peninsula.

According to the International Tsunami Information Center, the warning was issued in view of dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents that may continue for several hours after the initial arrival. A tsunami alert is issued only at a time when a tsunami with the potential to generate widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring. "Warnings alert the public that dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents is possible and may continue for several hours after initial arrival," it said, reported Express.

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, Macquarie Island is home to the Australian Antarctic Division station, which is occupied all year round. It is located 1,600 km southeast of Tasmania. Seismic activity has often been recorded on the island, situated on the boundary between the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate. The highest magnitude earthquake that was recorded on the island was in 1989 when an 8.2 magnitude quake hit the region, and the largest intra-oceanic earthquake of the 20th century was recorded in the year 2004 when an 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook Macquarie Island. Earlier, in December last year, a 6.6-magnitude quake was also recorded on the island.

(Image: PTI/Representative)