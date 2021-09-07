Australia: Opposition Slams PM Scott Morrison For 'flouting' COVID Regulations

As Australia is reeling under the impact of rising coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Scott Morrison became the cynosure of criticism for "flouting" COVID-19 regulations as he flew to Sydney from Canberra on Saturday, September 4. According to The Canberra Times, the Prime Minister visited Sydney to meet his children on Father's Day, which is celebrated in the country on the first Sunday of September. The report stated that he returned from Sydney to Canberra on Monday morning, September 6.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, a government spokesperson defended Morrison's trip and said that the Prime Minister did not violate any ACT (The Australian Capital Territory) rule set out by ACT Health. He further noted that ACT rules classify members of Parliament as essential workers and permit them to leave the city for essential work.

Opposition slams PM's visit

However, criticising the PM's visit, Labor party's senator Kristina Keneally said millions of Australians are in lockdown and separated from their families because the federal government failed to contain the spread of the virus. "It's nice to see that PM Morrison spending quality time with his daughters on the occasion of Father's Day, and I am sure his children would be very happy to see him, but a large number of people are separated from their families due to lockdown because the federal government failed to secure enough vaccines and lift lockdown," she said as reported by The Canberra Times. Keneally further noted that people in the country are left to suffer because of the lockdown. She said that more than 400 Australian children are stranded overseas without their parents as they cannot come due to strict lockdown measures. She further said, "As the PM has returned to Canberra now, we hope he does take some necessary actions to fix the vaccine rollout to keep the people safe," reported The Canberra Times.

More than half of Australians are under lockdown

Under ACT restrictions, non-residents of the territory are not allowed to enter the ACT if the exemption is not obtained before arriving. While those granted exemptions need to follow stay-at-home quarantine rules, reported The Canberra Times. More than half of Australians have been in weeks-long lockdowns as the number of Delta variant cases continue to rise in Sydney and Melbourne, the country's largest cities, as well as in the capital Canberra. Despite the recent surge in cases, the country has successfully kept its COVID-19 numbers relatively low. According to the health ministry's data, the country has reported 63,154 cases and 1,044 deaths. Recently, Prime Minister Morrison backed the country's lockdown strategy to contain the spread of the virus. He also said that lockdown would continue until at least 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

