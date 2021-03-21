Australia Orders Evacuation For Western Sydney Over Warnings Of 'worst Floods In 50 Years'

Australian government on Saturday ordered emergency evacuations of residents in western Sydney and Hawkesbury as the region braced for torrential rains and the worst flash floods since 1961. NSW state and the federal government declared natural disaster zones in the flood-hit areas and issued a 2-hour window to the Mid North Coast residents to evacuate the region that could shortly witness "volatile, dangerous and dynamic" weather conditions, according to Australia’s The Bureau of Meteorology.

Incessant rain is expected to cause flash floods which will drench and batter Sydney's Hawkesbury Nepean Valley that constitutes a major urban settlement of Penrith, TV broadcasts in Sydney warned inhabitants, adding that NSW mid-north coast is about to experience “one in 100 years” weather conditions.

Hawkesbury River is expected to rise as high as 12 metres at North Richmond by midday wreaking havoc on neighbouring settlements. Inhabitants of Pitt Town North, Pitt Town Bottoms, low-lying parts of North Richmond, Freemans Reach lowlands, the northern end of Agnes Bank, Gronos Point and Cornwallis were ordered to immediately evacuate the region as disaster warnings were issued. Residents situated in low lying regions of North Richmond, Freemans Reach and the northern end of Agnes Banks were given until midday to evacuate.

NSW SES evacuation order for Pitt Town North read: Once floodwater reaches 7.2m the Pitt Town Evacuation Route will be cut',as cited by Australian broadcaster 9news. It continued, If you remain in the area, you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you.

Despite the torrential rains and winds, Strike Team Victor swam, waded and rowed over 3km with a rescue raft to assist NSW Police Force rescue two residents from a house in rising flood water.



It took almost 3 hours but was well worth it to move these residents to safety. pic.twitter.com/KbWvke0p4B — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) March 21, 2021

Meanwhile, with evacuation orders, alerts, and warnings in place, the Australian government mobilized critical disaster relief funding. Meanwhile, Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said SES boats and crews will b dispatched to assist with multiple emergency flooding events and evacuations.

[Credit: Twitter/@treehousenerd]

Warragamba dam has started to spill. With heavy rainfall persisting, we are also expecting to see spills at Nepean, Cataract, Cordeaux and Avon dams.

For weather forecasts and flood warnings, visit https://t.co/2GW553xMtn

For emergency information, visit https://t.co/7v9ukIZgQB pic.twitter.com/eainGUuCaw — WaterNSW (@WaterNSW) March 20, 2021

We’re sending help to New South Wales, including 10 SES flood boats and 40 crew.



We’re also sending swift water rescue resources and crews, drones and operators to do rapid damage assessments, and incident management teams. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 20, 2021

Western Sydney on high alert

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a presser that the disaster was not expected to hit mid-north and central but now areas of Richmond, Hawkesbury Valley, and parts of Western Sydney are on high alert. This comes as water levels in Sydney’s main source of water, Warragamba Dam shot past the dangerous marks and spilled on Saturday, posing threats to lives and property across Nepean and Hawkesbury, according to NSW’s river operators.

âš ï¸ Severe Weather Warning âš ï¸ for HEAVY RAINFALL and DAMAGING WINDS has been updated. Keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings over the coming days: https://t.co/HaDgXSP0Jb pic.twitter.com/3GzH223j85 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 20, 2021

The weather situation in #NSW tonight remains volatile, dangerous & dynamic. Numerous #Warnings are in place & we're urging people to keep watch as the situation continues to evolve through tonight https://t.co/afsNh8GJeW. @NSWSES also providing updates https://t.co/MddcUaiY8Z pic.twitter.com/WsucmHfDaG — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 20, 2021

Huge rain event driving major Warragamba Dam spill.

Heavy rain is generating a major spill event at Warragamba Dam, with inflows from the catchment likely to sustain large-volume spill activity for days.

Read more: https://t.co/Uxd0vgVxz0 pic.twitter.com/naBTXxzgzz — WaterNSW (@WaterNSW) March 21, 2021

As many as 4,000 additional were asked to evacuate in and around the Hawkesbury region, parts of western Sydney, NSW premier Berejiklian told local reporters. She said that the government has set up at least 13 centers for the evacuees to take refuge in regions likely to be impacted mid-north coast, the Hunter, Richmond, and the Hawkesbury.

The Bureau of Meteorology national flood services manager, Justin Robinson, told Australia’s SBS that the Nepean River is expected to overflow and there could be flooding never witnessed in 50 years. The flash floods will be “bigger than the 1988, 1990 flood, in fact, it is bigger than the 1964 flood, Robinson told reporters. It is one of the biggest floods west Sydney will likely see in a very long time, he added. SES assistant commissioner Dean Storey described the disaster as a "serious, potentially life-threatening weather event".

(Image Credit: Twitter/@OdLizzy)