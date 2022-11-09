Australia Orders Probe Into Ex-personnel Approached To Offer Training To Chinese Military

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Defence Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, has ordered a probe into the reports of retired military personnel allegedly approached by China to train Chinese soldiers. This announcement comes after it was reported last month that the Chinese administration is recruiting former members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to provide training in China.

In a statement released on November 9th, Marles asserted, “The information provided to me so far presents enough evidence to warrant the need for a detailed examination into the adequacy of current Defence policies and procedures addressing this matter.”

Stressing that it is a known fact, that Australians, “defence activities, people and assets are targets for Foreign Intelligence Services" he stated: “Australians who have worked for the government in any capacity, particularly ADF… have an obligation to maintain those secrets beyond their employment with, or their engagement with, the commonwealth," adding that “revealing any of those secrets is a crime.”

The havoc started last month when Britain’s Ministry of Defence announced that it was taking immediate steps to “deter and penalise” UK personnel who worked for the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military wing. ABC News Australia reported that a western official called it a “lucrative package that is being offered to people”. “Money is a strong motivator," the official added.

What Australia laws say?

According to ABC News Australia, the current laws ban ADF personnel from providing “military-style training” which has a connection with foreign governments, unless such training is authorised by the Australian authorities. Any personnel of ADF is banned from sharing internal secrets and can serve or work for foreign militaries with permission from the Australian administration.

On Wednesday, when Marles was asked by the reporters whether Australia had confirmed if any former ADF personnel provided training to China? The defense minister refused to comment on the issue. Summing up his assertion in the Wednesday statement, Marles made it clear that, "if there are weaknesses in our system, the Albanese Government will strengthen them."

The report also "alarmed" several Liberal leaders, including Liberal MP and former Special Forces commando Keith Wolahan. During his conversation with the ABC new Australia, Wolahan commented, "We've heard rumours about overseas pilots going through this, but to hear Australians have been approached, that is alarming,"