Australia: Peter Dutton Asserts He Will Not Fight PM Scott Morrison In Federal Polls

Ahead of the 2022 Australian federal elections, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Tuesday dismissed reports of deposing Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the next polls. The minister has cleared that he will not contest against the incumbent Prime Minister "who worked hard since the detection of the COVID virus in the country", ANI reported.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Dutton stressed he is behind Morrison in the lead-up to the election. Notably, it is expected that the federal elections will be held in the first half of this year.

It is worth mentioning that the statement from Dutton came after Bob Carr, a former premier of New South Wales (NSW) and foreign minister, claimed Dutton was the minister involved in a leaked text exchange. Recently, a leaked text exchange savaged the incumbent PM's character with Gladys Berejiklian, who served as the 45th Premier of New South Wales and the leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party from 2017 to 2021. Recently, Carr, in his social media platform, said, "If PM Morrison has one more week in free fall, the prospect of a leadership change pre-election is real."

Peter Dutton refutes allegations levelled by Carr

On the other hand, reacting to Carr's statement, Dutton termed the allegations "untrue" and "baseless". "I have been loyal to Scott Morrison from day one and I continue to be so because I have seen what he has done in taking us through what has been a difficult situation," he told Seven Network television. "There was no textbook as to what you should do in a one in one hundred year event. We haven’t got everything right, but we have got most things right," added Dutton.

It is worth mentioning that the Liberal Party leader was among a group of Members of Parliament who had manufactured the downfall of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Later, Dutton contested the election to become Australia's 30th PM but was defeated by Morrison.

Subsequently, former Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten -- who was defeated by Morrison at the 2019 election -- called for the government to "settle their internal fighting."

