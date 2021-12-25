Australia: Pink Handfish Seen For The First Time In 22 Years Off Tasmania's Coast

The pink handfish which is only found in Australia came into sight for the first time in a long time off the coast of Tasmania. The fish is extremely rare and was last seen 22 years ago by a diver off the coast of Tasmania in 1999, the BBC reported. The species has been designated as endangered.

The new findings depict the fish in deeper and more open seas than it had previously resided in. Scientists previously thought the fish lived in shallow water in sheltered coves, but it has now been discovered at a depth of 150m off Tasmania's southern coast. The species has oversized hands, which help them walk along the seafloor.

Discovery provides hope for the continued survival of pink handfish

Neville Barrett, who is a lead researcher and marine scientist and also an associate professor at the University of Tasmania stated that this is an amazing discovery that provides hope for the continued survival of pink handfish, as they clearly have a wider habitat and distribution than previously assumed. Prof Barrett stated that they were fortunate enough to conduct a detailed exploration study by looking at a variety of fish species, corals and things that live on the seafloor, ABC News reported.

Prof Barrett's team deployed a baited camera on the seafloor of the Tasman Fracture Marine Park in February to study coral, lobster, and fish species, while causing a minimal effect on their environment to scan the depths of the marine park. According to ABC News, in October, a research assistant Ashlee Bastiaansen saw the odd creature drawn to the bait. She stated that it seemed a little unusual and when she took a closer look, she saw its small hands, it was pink handfish.

Prof Barrett stated that it provided them with a really wonderful piece of imagery, which clearly depicts the species' size, according to ABC News. He further stated that these deeper habitats are very important for such a rare species like pink handfish. He informed that these creatures are very small- about 15 centimetres in size - and are difficult to identify. Pink handfish is one of 14 different types of handfish found in Tasmania.

(Image: @NishitDoshi144/Twitter)