Australia Plans Marine Zone To Strengthen Protections Around Macquarie Island

The government in Australia is planning to make an area about the size of Germany in the Southern Ocean a marine zone, reported The Guardian. This would help strengthen protections around Macquarie Island for millions of penguins and seals. The government wants to triple the size of the Macquarie Island marine park, describing it as a globally significant contribution to marine conservation that would put 388,000 sq km under high protection, according to Tanya Plibersek, the environment minister.

Taking to Twitter, Tanya Plibersek wrote: "Just announced: we want to triple the size of the Macquarie Island Marine Park. It would make the park more than twice the size of Victoria - better protecting this precious place and the species that call it home"

It would make the park more than twice the size of Victoria - better protecting this precious place and the species that call it home. pic.twitter.com/aspVb1mNME — Tanya Plibersek (@tanya_plibersek) February 22, 2023

The decision to declare a marine zone would expand and increase the protection of the waters surrounding Macquarie Island and would allow the authorities to manage important ecosystems better for the future. Macquarie Island Marine Park, located in the remote wildlife wonderland between Tasmania and Antarctica, is a critical habitat for millions of seabirds, seals, and penguins. The 34km-long strip of land has been surrounded by water which includes royal penguins, southern rockhopper penguins, subantarctic fur seals, southern elephant seals, black-browed albatrosses, and grey petrels.

"The expansion of the marine park would increase the amount of protected area in Australia’s oceans to 48.2%," said Plibersek.

This announcement has been welcomed by the conservationists, Emily Grilly, the Antarctic conservation manager at WWF-Australia said: “If approved it will provide a refuge to help the island’s iconic species adapt to the changing climate.” Further, she added that this announcement would be an important contribution to the conservation of the oceans of the southern hemisphere. According to the national oceans manager for the Pew Charitable Trusts, Fiona Maxwell: "The original marine park had been established in 1999 and 24 years on was overdue for renewal. The proposal ensures the region gets the level of protection it deserves”.