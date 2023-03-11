Australia PM Albanese India Trip: Meeting President Murmu To Addressing IIT Delhi Students

Quick links:
PM Modi welcomed his Australian counterpart at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greeted and shook hands with PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, March 10.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese received a guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, March 10 morning.
Australian PM addressed the media in the national capital. PM Anthony Albanese spoke about his trip and relationship with India.
Australia's PM Anthony Albanese met Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Anthony Albanese spoke to India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar along with other delegates.
PM Anthony Albanese spoke at an interview with the President of the Observer Research Foundation Samir Saran at IIT New Delhi on Friday, March 10.
Australian PM Albanese met students and faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi.