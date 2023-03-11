Last Updated:

Australia PM Albanese India Trip: Meeting President Murmu To Addressing IIT Delhi Students

On the third day of the India visit, the Australian PM was warmly welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, met EAM S Jaishankar, & interacted with students of IIT Delhi.

Written By
Amrit Burman
PM Modi, Rashtrapati Bhavan
1/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

PM Modi welcomed his Australian counterpart at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, March 10, 2023.

PM Modi
2/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greeted and shook hands with PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, March 10.

Anthony Albanese, Rashtrapati Bhavan
3/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Australian PM Anthony Albanese received a guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, March 10 morning.

Australian PM
4/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Australian PM addressed the media in the national capital. PM Anthony Albanese spoke about his trip and relationship with India.

Raj Ghat, Gandhi
5/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Anthony Albanese paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Droupadi Murmu
6/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Australia's PM Anthony Albanese met Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

S Jaishankar
7/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Anthony Albanese spoke to India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar along with other delegates.

Samir Saran
8/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

PM Anthony Albanese spoke at an interview with the President of the Observer Research Foundation Samir Saran at IIT New Delhi on Friday, March 10.

Australian PM  Albanese
9/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

Australian PM Albanese met students and faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi.

Mumbai
10/10
Image: Twitter/@AlboMP

The Australian Prime Minister posed for a picture at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Massive snowstorms batter Britain, cause travel disruptions

In Pics: Massive snowstorms batter Britain, cause travel disruptions
IN PICS: Rohingya refugees salvage their belongings as massive fire hits Bangladesh camp

IN PICS: Rohingya refugees salvage their belongings as massive fire hits Bangladesh camp