Australia: PM Albanese To Release Legal Advice On Scott Morrison's Secret Portfolios

Nearly a week after a document revealed former Australia's PM Scott Morrison secretly appointed to five ministries, including Treasury and home affairs during his tenure, the incumbent PM Anthony Albanese said he will release a report regarding the legality of his conduct on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Albanese said he had contacted the solicitor-general on the legality of some of Morrison’s moves and he suggested Morrison's actions were not illegal. However, Albanese raised eyebrows over Morrison's political intention to handle key portfolios without informing key members of the government.

"Quite clearly, there are real questions to be answered here. There is a question of legality. There hasn't been a suggestion of illegality but there have been questions raised about how this could occur, how it fits in with the conventions and the normal accountability mechanisms and checks and balances that are there in our parliamentary democracy," he said. Further, the incumbent PM underscored that there is a basic fundamental weakness in checks and balances and said, "If no one knows who the minister is, then how can they be held to account for decisions which are made?" According to Albanese, it is crucial to be held accountable for the decisions made at a particular time in order to promote a healthy democracy.

Scott Morrison faces fierce backlash

Citing an Australian newspaper, The Guardian reported former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had handled five ministries, including health, finance and resources and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. The report claimed that Morrison was secretly sworn into five ministries without the knowledge of some senior cabinet colleagues – including then finance minister Mathias Cormann. Besides, the federal court filings also revealed that the governor-general, David Hurley, appointed Morrison to oversee the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources in April last year.

The report was also confirmed by the spokesperson of the governor-general. According to the spokesperson, Hurley had “appointed former prime minister Morrison to administer portfolios other than the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet." "It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility. These appointments do not require a swearing-in ceremony – the governor-general signs an administrative instrument on the advice of the prime minister," the spokesperson said. The report claimed that Morrison took charge of the health ministry earlier in 2020 when the country was facing an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, a report published by News.com.au revealed Morrison was also sworn in as resources minister in late 2021.

Image: AP