Australia PM Anthony Albanese 4-day India Visit Begins Today; Here's What's On Agenda

As Australian PM Anthony Albanese's four-day visit to India starts today, he has shared areas of discussion that would take place between India and Australia.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Image: Twitter/ @AlboMP


As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's four-day visit to India starts today, he has shared areas of discussion that would take place between India and Australia. This would be the first visit of an Australian Prime Minister to India since 2017, making it very special in many ways. The Australian PM's official visit would commence with Holi celebrations at Raj Bhavan visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. 

Australian PM's four-day visit to India begins today! 

Taking to Twitter, the Australian PM wrote a series of threads in which he shared some of the crucial points. These points are: 

  • Today (March 8) he is bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India.
  • Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry.
  • At the kind invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, They will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. 
  • Trade with India presents Australian businesses and workers with tremendous opportunities for growth.
  • Australia and India have a historic opportunity to strengthen our relationship with India, at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in our region.
  • Australia is a better place because of our large, diverse Indian-Australian community.

Further, while discussing his visit to India, he wrote, "This trip demonstrates our commitment to deepening our links with India, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region." After visiting Ahmedabad, he would watch the match between India and Australia along with Prime Minister Modi. Then Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would go to Mumbai where he would be given a guard of honour on INS Vikrant. 

