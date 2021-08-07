Australia PM Denies Introducing Law Mandating COVID Vaccine; Leaves It To Employers' Will

Days after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed a proposal to pay people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he has rejected introducing any law that would allow employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. According to a report by Xinhua, the Prime Minister has asserted that it is up to the employer how they enforce their staffs to get vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine. However, he cleared that the "enforcement" should be "consistent with the law". The major decision came after the Prime Minister held a meeting with the government's top law adviser and the solicitor-general. They briefed Morrison and state and territory leaders on legal issues surrounding mandatory vaccinations.

"Employers could enforce compulsory vaccinations"

"We do not have any mandatory vaccination policy in this country. Neither we are preparing any laws related to that. But, the employer can enforce their staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine," said Morrison, in a conversation with CNA News, after concluding a meeting with the top government officials. Further, he added that there were some circumstances where the organisations could mandate the covid vaccine. However, he cleared that government would not introduce laws for wider mandates. Earlier today, the Australian government said that the people who live overseas may not be allowed to leave Australia. The government has banned its permanent citizens from leaving the nation and has to apply for an exemption to do so. According to the health ministry, the country has reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

With the highly contagious Delta variant continuing to spread through the populous states of New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland, the government has implemented a strict lockdown in the three states. Recently, thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities to protest against the lockdown restrictions. According to a report by an Australian news agency, the rally organizers asked the protestors to avoid gathering due to the recent surge and were directed to assemble on some other dates.

Till now, Australia managed to control COVID-19

It is worth noting that Australia has managed to keep the pandemic under control with a total of just over 36,051 cases and 939 deaths reported since the country reported its first case. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard informed that there are 198 people in the hospital, 53 of them in ICU, and 27 are using breathing aid. He also informed that one people was died due to COVID who was reportedly involved in the ongoing protest. Further, the health minister informed that 15.4% of the nation's population aged 16 and above have received both jabs for coronavirus.

