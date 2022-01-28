Australia: PM Morrison Announces Additional $700 Mn Fund To Protect Great Barrier Reef

The Australian government has decided to invest an additional one billion Australian dollars (over Rs 5,248 crore) in protecting the Great Barrier Reef. The government in the press release informed that the decision will help in supporting 64,000 people in Queensland and their jobs which drive the Reef economy. The announcement of spending money on the Great Barrier Reef comes just days before Australia is due to send a report to UNESCO about the state of the reef and its plans to protect it, reported The Guardian.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a statement highlighted that the new investment would be in addition to the government’s previously announced investment under the Reef 2050 Plan taking the total fund to over A$3 billion (over Rs 15,739 crore). Morrison stated that they want to protect the health of the reef and the future of tourism operators and Queensland's people "that are at the heart of the reef economy". He said that this is the best-managed reef in the world and they are taking forward it to the next level and the funding will help in supporting farmers and scientists.

“This is already the best managed reef in the world and today we take our commitment to a new level," Scott Morrison said in the statement. “Funding will support scientists, farmers and Traditional Owners, backing in the very latest marine science while building resilience and reducing threats from pollution in our oceans and predators such as the Crown of Thorns starfish," Morrison added.

Investment driven by best science and engagement with local communities

According to the statement, the Australian government's A$1 billion funding over the nine years will be used for water quality, working constructively with land managers to remediate erosion, improve land conditions and reduce nutrient and pesticide runoff.

The money will be spent for reef management and conservation and for research and deploying world-leading reef resilience science and adaptation strategies. The Australian government will also use the money for the traditional owner and community-led projects including species protection, habitat restoration, citizen science programmes and marine debris.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley in a statement said that the record level of investment in the Reef was being driven by the best science and engagement with local communities and industries.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)